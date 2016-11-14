£55,000 per year (negotiable)

+ 32 days holiday + bank holidays + Pension Scheme: 10% employer contribution



We are looking for a strong, motivated and experienced Registered Manager to manage and continue to develop our well established English office.

The successful applicant will effectively manage, maintain, develop and promote foster care provision and support services in England, in line with regulatory requirements and the FCC’s central values and objectives.

We require a dedicated manager who has a minimum of three years experience of family placement and/or children’s services at a management level; a solid background and experience in the role of registered manager; a comprehensive working knowledge of all relevant legislation pertaining to children’s services; as well as familiarisation with publications which inform current thinking regarding good practice and the Safeguarding of children.

This role takes overall responsibility for the English arm of FCC and therefore there must be a strong ability to communicate at all levels, influence, engage, negotiate, mediate and build effective relationships with a wide variety of stakeholders. There is considerable travel required on a regular basis so there must be a commitment to working flexible hours.

As a not for profit organisation the needs of our children and carers always come first. This has been at the centre of FCC’s philosophy for 17 years. We look to appoint an individual who is wholly committed to our ethos and is as passionate about our children, carers, co-operative and not for profit status as we are.

Advert Closing Date: Friday 13th January 2017

Please contact Barbara Bull, HR Manager for more information on 01684 892380

FCC is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children; applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post, including checks with past employers and the Disclosures Barring Service clearance/Scottish Disclosure at enhanced level. CVs will not be accepted, all applicants must complete an application form.