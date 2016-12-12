Social Worker/Senior Social Worker

Slough Children’s Services Trust



The Company

A unique and exciting opportunity to join Slough Children’s Services Trust, which is a new and innovative company delivering children’s safeguarding and social care services in Slough.

The organisation works closely with central and local government to drive new and innovative approaches to solve increasingly complex challenges around children's support and services.

These roles are pivotal role within the organisation.

The main responsibilities include;-

Providing high quality services to vulnerable children through assessment, care planning and delivery of other services.

To provide high quality outcomes for children and young people and accountable, statutory social work service to children, young people/carers.

To provide assessment, case planning and review, appropriate to the work for the team and service unit.

To report concerns, identify risks, respond to care plans and move children on in accordance with their needs in agreement with the Practice Manager/Head of Service and ensure that all services are delivered in accordance with national standards and are continuously improving.

In addition, the Senior Social Worker will also be responsible for the following:-

Working closely with colleagues to achieve team objectives and good outcomes for service users.

Demonstrating expertise and effective practice in complex situations and a balance between support and control.

Managing a complex case load.

Chairing a range of meetings, offering support to case conferences, producing assessments, reports and offering expert opinion

Beginning to take responsibility for the development of others and co-working with partners to ensure objectives are secured and improved outcomes can be evidenced.

Assisting and contribute towards preparations for inspections. This is a great opportunity to join a driven, dedicated and enthusiastic team of people who are really making a difference.

