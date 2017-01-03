Team Manager (Qualified Social Worker)

£25,567 – £35,432 pa + on-call

Full Time, Permanent

Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S41 7PL

Barnardo's Leaving Care, Derbyshire



We are looking for a skilled, registered social worker to join our service as a Team Manager. This is a statutory service, commissioned by Derbyshire County Council. The primary role of the service is to offer support & guidance as well as practical assistance for young people leaving care into independence between the ages of 16 and 25 years. This is within the remit of the Children (Leaving Care) Act 2000.

The successful candidate will be part of an experienced management team. This team is responsible for supervision of Leaving Care workers. Additionally you will be part of ongoing business action planning and networking with other stakeholders to ensure that quality provision is accessible for the young people we support. You would also be part of development of creative initiatives to engage and develop “in house” resources to meet the needs of those young people. Knowledge of the challenges facing care leavers and key areas that impact on their progress (ie. adults and children safeguarding issues; education, employment and training, housing, mental health and wellbeing & managing finance) is essential. Your role will also involve ongoing staff development.

The service provides an out of hours phone support to young people - evenings until 10pm and weekends. Therefore, you will be required, as part of a pooled management team, to support leaving care staff who cover the ‘On-Call’ system.

The post is required to support to staff and primary site will be at the Chesterfield base however travel to other bases within the countywide service is required.

For further information and to apply, please click on the 'Apply' button to be redirected to our website.

Closing date: 20 January 2017.

At Barnardo’s we believe in children. Our purpose is to transform the lives of the UK’s most vulnerable children and our vision is to realise Thomas Barnardo’s dream of a world where no child is turned away from the help that they need.

Barnardo’s Registered Charity Nos 216250 and SC037605.