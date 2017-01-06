Senior Social Worker

Location: Cygnet Hospital Coventry

Region: West Midlands

Salary: £35,000 pa depending on experience

Contract: Full Time

Position: Permanent

Closing on: 16th January 2017

We are currently building a new Women’s hospital in Coventry which is due to open in February of 2017 and have a fantastic opportunity for a Senior Social Worker to join us at the beginning of 2017 to help us shape the service.

Cygnet is one of the UK’s leading specialist mental health care providers and, as a growing organisation, has exciting plans for the future which include this brand new development. This all-female service joins Cygnet’s national network of mental health hospitals and will offer 56 inpatient beds across three services, opening in February 2017. Two wards will open initially, a locked rehabilitation service and a psychiatric intensive care unit.

The successful candidate will be involved in compiling detailed reports for Mental Health Review Tribunals, Managers Hearings and CPAs. Within the legislative framework you will work in partnership with service users, their families/carers, locality teams and agencies, as appropriate, towards implementing care pathways and facilitating after-care arrangements. The role requires working under pressure and to deadlines but also allows autonomy. You will be provided with regular supervision.

Ideally applicants will possess the following:

Experience of working in adult mental health services.

Robust Knowledge of the MHA 1983 (amended 2007) and relevant Code of Practice.

Working knowledge of legislation linked to Safeguarding procedures such as; Child Protection, SOVA, Appropriate Adult, MAPPA, DPMU, DOLS, IMHA and IMCA.

Experience of multi-disciplinary working in the provision of therapeutic/statutory interventions.

Excellent carer liaison skills.

Good communication and time management skills, enabling affective working with other disciplines, in house and outside agencies/organisations.

The position requires registration with the HCPC and is subject to an enhanced DBS.

Cygnet Health Care offers an excellent benefits package which includes annual bonus scheme contributory pension scheme, free life assurance, a comprehensive employee assistance programme and discount centre, childcare vouchers and paid birthday and anniversary of joining company leave. In addition we offer subsidised meals and free car parking.

This is a great opportunity to set the culture and shape the services which will be provided. For further information or to discuss the post, please contact Kamaldeep Aujla, within the recruitment team on 01332 228478 or kamaldeepaujla@cygnethealth.co.uk

Alternatively, to apply please click on the 'Apply' button.

The Hospital Manager is available by appointment to meet with individuals who are interested in the position.