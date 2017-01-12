Social Worker - Children's Services - Hampshire County Council

£31,167 - £35,078 per annum

Plus Market Supplement (Full Time Equivalent) up to £1400 per annum

Work Location - Countywide

37 Hours per week

Contract Type- Permanent



Hampshire County Council is recruiting for Social Workers to join our Referral and Assessment, Children in Care, Disabled Children and Children in Need teams.

Our district based teams deliver a comprehensive service under one district manager, with each area being supported by multi-agency Early Help hubs. Social workers work closely with partners, such as Health practitioners and the Police to understand and resolve complex problems.

The County Council’s commitment to innovation and partnership is developing new ways of working, and new systems to ensure knowledge is shared throughout the organisation and with partners. We have recently formed a partnership with our colleagues on the Isle of Wight so expertise can be shared, ensuring the best outcomes for young people on both the mainland and the island.

We are committed to cutting down on paperwork and reducing the administrative burden so that social workers can concentrate on making a difference to the communities and the families that need support. In order to support this we have increased the administration support to the Children in Need and Disabled Children’s Teams.

It is an exciting time for Hampshire, being one of 8 authorities nationwide who have been awarded Partners in Practice status, this enabling a creative and collaborate approach to support the children and families we work with.

If you are newly qualified you will manage a reduced case load, with appropriate supervision. The salary for those on the ASYE will be £27,397 per annum.

Closing date 22 January 2017