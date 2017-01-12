Registered Manager – Fostering Agency

Quality Foster care Ltd – Benfleet Essex

Salary: £42,000 - £45,000 per annum + Pension + Travel Expenses + Out of Hours Duty Payment + Overtime / time off in leau

An experienced Registered Manager is required to join an Independent Fostering Agency in Essex. This is a unique opportunity to join an established and successful agency with excellent relationships with local authorities and families ensuring children and young people achieve the best outcomes possible.

We require someone who can build on existing strengths and ensure continuous service improvement.

The key responsibilities:

Undertake the role of Ofsted Registered Manager and ensure compliance with Regulations

Manage Quality and Safeguarding Performance procedures

Provide direction, leadership and guidance to Social Workers

Experience of recruitment, assessment and training of foster carers.

Experience Required:

Relevant Social Work qualification

Be professionally registered with the HCPC and eligible to work in the UK

NVQ Level 4 in Management

Proven experience relevant to fostering within the last 5 years

Have a full working knowledge of current statutory and regulatory guidance governing the operation of fostering services.

Knowledge of the CoramBAAF Form F Assessment

Good verbal and written communication skills

Good IT skills

High levels of motivation, determination and drive to succeed

Highly organised and ability to multi task

Ability to lead and motivate a team of experienced and dedicated staff

Ability to manage the day to day operation of fostering service.

Essential:

Able to work outside normal office hours as required including weekends

A positive and flexible attitude to changes and development.

Desirable:

Current driving licence and use of car.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and we expect all employees to share this commitment and undertake appropriate checks. We are committed to fairness, equality and diversity in the workplace, by being diverse we have a wide range of talents and experience.

Closing Date for Applications: 10th February 2017

To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button.