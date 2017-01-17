Hertfordshire County Council has excellent opportunity for an experienced Consultant Social Worker or Team Manager to join our innovative and dynamic frontline teams. We are looking for candidates who are dedicated to child protection and have an extensive background and knowledge of management in a Safeguarding environment.



As a Team Manager, you will be the vital link between your team and senior management. This role will be focussed on motivating, inspiring and challenging your team. You will be responsible for line managing Consultant Social Workers and supporting them in their supervision and management of social workers. You will act as a role model for change and provide strong management skills to drive performance and exceed targets set by the service. Part of the role requires you to analyse data to monitor your team’s work, outcomes and performance. You will also be responsible for budgets to ensure spend within the team is being prioritised. You will have involvement with strategic development and service improvements. Your confident and positive approach to social work should motivate others to work effectively and this will be apparent in the first class and timely service that children and their families receive. Your duties will further include ensuring that care plans are of high quality and are regularly reviewed as well as taking responsibility on the team’s set goals and making sure these comply with statutory requirements. We will provide an excellent programme of ongoing support and training in the role as well as a supportive and committed senior management team.



About our Teams:

Assessment - The Assessment Teams undertake single child and family assessments for those circumstances where our Multi Agency Safeguarding Hub has identified the need for a social work assessment.



Family Safeguarding - Family Safeguarding Teams are multi-agency teams that work with Child Protection and Child in Need cases and conduct the majority of our care proceedings. These are multi-disciplinary teams consisting of professionals in children’s and adult social work, domestic abuse, substance misuse and mental health will work together to tackle the root causes of risk in families. These teams have the benefit of police support two days per week to assist with aggressive or evasive families and police colleagues will do out of hours visits during evenings and weekends to families on this programme to check on their welfare.



Children Looked After - These teams are responsible for providing high quality support and planning for children and young people who are in long term foster care, residential care and semi-independent care up until the age of 18. You will be supported by a dedicated Health team and Virtual School as well as a Brokerage Team that will find the most suitable placement.



Hertfordshire County Council is proud to offer an excellent benefits package to all of our employees. This includes:



•Competitive salary of between £43,387 to £46,184 depending on experience

•Market Forces payment up to £8000 (£4000 for CLA teams)

•Relocation Expenses up to £6000 for those candidate that need to relocate for the role

•Car lease scheme

•Free parking at all of our sites

•Access to the Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS)

•Childcare Vouchers

•Flexible working arrangements including working from home and flexi time

•Up to 31 days annual leave entitlement

•Staff discounts in gyms, travel agents, car sales, restaurants and days out – please visit www.hertsrewards.co.uk for more details



With a relevant Social Work degree and HCPC registration, you will have experience of staff supervision and management and would have worked in a similar local authority setting beforehand. Experience in partnership working is also desired.

