Adoption Support Team Manager

£26,567 to £35,432 + £1,400 retention allowance

Faversham, Kent



This is a busy and developing service and as team manager your role will be to take lead responsibility for provision of our CAFIS Adoption Support services in Kent.

You will have a crucial part to play in maintaining the highest standards of social care, whilst helping to further develop the excellence of our adoption support services. You will manage a team of experienced social workers, counsellors and administrators and link with our extensive S.E. adoption placement and support services.

A DipSW (or equivalent) and HCPC registration; experience of working with children and families and within adoption support will be essential, along with strong team management skills, the ability to chair interagency meetings and knowledge of adoption legislation.

For further information and to apply, please click on the apply button to be redirected to our website.

Closing date: 8 February 2017.

Interviews: 27 February 2017.

At Barnardo’s we believe in children. Our purpose is to transform the lives of the UK’s most vulnerable children and our vision is to realise Thomas Barnardo’s dream of a world where no child is turned away from the help that they need.

Barnardo’s Registered Charity Nos 216250 and SC037605.

Ref no: BL151