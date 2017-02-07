Fostering Team Manager (East Midlands)

£28,635 – £37,500 pa

Full time, Permanent

Derby, DE1 7NF



This is an exciting opportunity to join an established Fostering Service within the Barnardo's East Midlands Family Placement Service, which provides fostering placements for children up to the age of 18 years. The office base is in Spondon (Derby) and the service covers the East Midlands region and the successful applicant must be prepared to travel across the region.

We are a small, enthusiastic team, exploring new ways of working to meet the National Minimum Standards and ensuring that carers are appropriately trained and supported to enable them to meet the needs of children placed to achieve positive outcomes.

As the Team Manager, you will work alongside the Operations Manager and undertake specific management duties, including managing a team of Qualified Social Workers; overseeing the duty system and Quality Assurance processes; coordinating, developing and maintaining pre and post approval Foster Carer training; overseeing the recruitment, training, assessment of new carers and the ongoing training, support and review process of existing carers, as well as the matching and review process for children placed.

A CQSW, CSS or DipSW is essential. Team Managers require proven post qualified experience. You will be a creative and committed professional who thrives on team working to achieve real quality in the development of an accessible and culturally sensitive service, appropriate to the assessed needs of Looked After Children.

This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check through the DBS.

For further information and to apply, please click on the 'Apply' button to be redirected to our website.

Closing date: 26 February 2017.

Barnardo’s Registered Charity Nos 216250 and SC037605.