Senior Supervising Social Worker

Full Time

Cardiff Bay

£29,972 - £34,508 per annum

(some potential to negotiate dependant on experience)

+ 45p a mile travel, 32 days holiday and excellent pension scheme



We are seeking to recruit an experienced, enthusiastic, flexible and personable Social Worker.

The successful candidate will be responsible for recruiting, assessing and supporting Foster Carers to maintain a quality fostering service for looked after children in the South Wales area. The role will involve regular travel to the homes of foster carers (which may involve travelling distances) and being available to answer emergency calls outside of office hours.

FCC don’t believe in providing our Social Workers with heavy caseloads. Instead we aim to provide our Social Workers with ample capacity to provide a thorough, personal and meaningful service to all of our foster families.

Applicants must have experience in the completion of good quality, evidence based assessments and hold a Diploma or BA in Social Work. Prior fostering experience is desirable but not essential.

The successful applicant will join a supportive team with an established carer group and experienced social workers. We are a non-profit organisation, putting the needs of our children and carers first and look to appoint a Social Worker who is as passionate about this as we are.

Closing Date: Monday 10th March 2017

For further information and / or an application form, please see our website by clicking on the 'Apply' button.

For an informal discussion about the role, please contact Tracey Arnold or Kim Perkins on 029 20464348.

FCC is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children; applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post, including checks with past employers and the Disclosures Barring Service clearance/Scottish Disclosure at enhanced level. CVs will not be accepted, all applicants must complete an application form.